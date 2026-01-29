In my experience, there are different kinds of writing and different routes to access them.

There are funny essays, often about real-life experiences, where the drafting feels like its own reward. There are fictional scenes, written as though in a trance, where I retain little memory of having written them. These are best-case scenarios, mind you — rewards for the times when the cursor torments and I struggle to translate scattered thoughts into something fit for consumption.

When it comes to card readings, however, it’s an entirely different story. The words spill forth, as if conjured by the images, the unconscious, an awareness that is not my own. I’m as surprised and delighted as when I hear a song for the first time, nodding along, like, yes, that sounds true.

I used to shy away from this. Write what you know, and all that. Stick with the facts. I’m confident in my ability to convey thoughts and experiences. But who am I to write about the wisdom behind two swords and how it applies to our individual lives? Who do I think I am, some sort of prophet?

Whenever doubt creeps in, I am reminded of these lines from Emerson’s “Self-Reliance,”

“In every work of genius we recognize our own rejected thoughts; they come back to us with a certain alienated majesty. Great works of art have no more affecting lesson for us than this… Tomorrow a stranger will say with masterly good sense precisely what we have thought and felt all the time, and we shall be forced to take with shame our own opinion from another.”

There are few things more frustrating than the times we hold back, then see our own ideas thrive under another’s vision. So when the cards speak, I listen, even if I sometimes feel like an imposter. The more I practice, the more I come to trust — this outer voice, my familiar voice, and the mysterious process where they coalesce.

This is the essence of this week’s card: a message about listening, merging, and trust.

This week, I first drew our card from The Wild Unknown Tarot , where two swords merge to create something powerful…

In Tarot, swords represent our mental world. They can symbolize philosophies, thought processes, hopes, anxieties… all of which are technically invisible, yet as we know from experience, powerful and present.