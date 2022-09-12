Very Superstitious
On making your own luck.
I have a pair of lucky running shorts.
In a sport with no shortage of slick gear, they’re not the nicest specimens — they hail from the clearance rack and vaguely resemble a hot air balloon. There is nothing inherently lucky about them, aside from the part where I wore them once, ran slightly better than I normally do, and thus anointed them as special.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.