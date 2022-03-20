When Did Everything Become a Journey?
On meaning in a world full of noise.
The other day, I was on my phone when a commercial for a fancy water bottle scared the daylights out of me. It was one of those aggressive video ads where no matter how many times you try, you can’t seem to close the window and your phone continues to shout at you, several decibels louder than you knew the volume could go. Like that wasn’t jarring enoug…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.