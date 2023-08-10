Hello, and welcome to the Wednesday-letter-on-Thursday, because everything is a little off this week and I’m trying to embrace it.

When I first drafted the About Page a couple years back, I wrote, “in a world full of brands trying to peddle you things, I hope this feels more like a letter from a friend.” I meant it. At the time, I had no idea just how many newsletters there would be in the coming years. Nor how many of them would go the way of brands, with a steady barrage of marketing and up-selling.

It means a lot that you’re along for the ride. And I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you—for being here, for reading, and for supporting my work. This space exists because of you.

The last couple years haven’t been the easiest, for a number of reasons, and this community has consistently been a bright spot. You also have impeccable timing—any time I’ve considered stopping, a kind note or new subscription has popped up at exactly the right moment, and I’ve taken it as a sign to keep going.