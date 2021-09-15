What is Between a Rock and a Card Place?

As a wise person (a therapist) once told me, humans are meant to live in community. This word has come to mean a lot of different things over the years, but these days, it feels more important than ever.

Community is at the heart of this newsletter — a place for always-honest and often-vulnerable writing about relationships, jobs, fears, inspirations, frustrations, imposter syndrome, creativity, funny stories, and other assorted human stuff.

Every Sunday Letter includes an essay and a weekly tarot pull — accessible to all, for free, because I believe that community shouldn’t come at a cost. They publish every Sunday evening (to help combat scaries), except on select holidays, when they go out on Monday.

If you enjoy reading and would like to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. For $5/month or $50/year, paid subscribers receive access to the full archives (including dozens of posts about everything from rejection to friendship to reasons to keep going to why age is but a number) as well as additional, subscriber-only posts every Wednesday.

These short but impactful issues include quotes, book recommendations, bonus card pulls, and other fun, thought provoking, or uplifting things. They also feature the interview series Five Big Questions — which is like grabbing a tea with a wonderful new person, getting to know a bit about them, and walking away with some solid advice and a good recommendation or two.

So what’s with the whole tarot thing?

I first became acquainted with the tarot at ten years old, thanks to the New Age section at my local Barnes & Noble. Ever a fun party trick, the cards have become a lifeline during adulthood, especially during the pandemic.

Despite their reputation as a divination tool, most modern readers will tell you the tarot is not about fortunetelling — there is nothing to “believe in,” they are not associated with any religion, and our free will is always paramount. The cards are simply one path to reflection, a way of better knowing ourselves and others through universal themes and archetypes.

At the bottom of each Sunday letter, I pull one card for the collective and share some thoughts to carry into the week ahead. If it resonates with you, great! And if it doesn’t, don’t worry about it! Easy enough.

What if I want to subscribe, but I hate email?

Me too!

The regular newsletter goes out once a week, on Sunday evenings, to greet the week ahead (and help combat scaries). In a world full of brands trying to peddle you things, I hope this feels more like an email from a friend — something you’re glad to see and maybe even look forward to. But if you want to avoid cluttering up your inbox, I completely understand.

You can always access the free posts directly via the website, if that’s more your speed. You can also subscribe and read via the Substack app, which lets you opt out of email notifications without missing the latest posts.

About me

I’m Caroline, a writer who lives in Brooklyn.

You may know me from my previous work as an editor, and now a contributing writer, at Cup of Jo. I’ve also written for places like New York Magazine, Elle, The Washington Post, Refinery29, and The Zoe Report.

I’m the author of Best Babysitters Ever, a middle grade book series about three tween girls who start a business inspired by The Baby-Sitters Club and get a whole lot more than they bargained for. I’ve also worked as a collaborator/ghostwriter on a handful of memoirs, essay collections, and advice books by notable people. (If you’re curious about the collaboration process and how it works, you can check out this interview on Shondaland, which may answer your questions.)

Before becoming a full-time writer, I had a bunch of other jobs… at a fashion house, a record label, a corporate law office followed by a civil rights firm…Eventually, I landed in book publishing, working at a literary agency and then as an acquiring editor at Penguin Random House. All of which is to say, I fully understand that not all who wander are lost. (Though sometimes I still feel a bit lost, which I take as a sign that I’m alive.)

If you have any questions, suggestions, or ideas, feel free to drop me an email! I love hearing from you.

Thank you for reading.