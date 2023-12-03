There is no good way to say this: My mom passed away last week.

I have often mused on how someone with such a massive role in my life and my personhood rarely, if ever, appeared in my writing. But my mother fiercely valued privacy (she would hate this sentence, and the one that came before it, and the one before that…) which I have always honored and respected.

My grief, however, is my story. And as it is my belief that sharing our truth is one of the surest ways to help ourselves and others, I expect I will have more to say with time and reflection.

In the meantime, though, I want to thank this community for the supportive role you’ve unknowingly played during what was, behind the scenes, a challenging time. You’ve given me space to ponder, to connect, and to be fully myself, and that has been the most wonderful gift.

As I don’t have the bandwidth for a card this week, I’ll end with these lines from “In Blackwater Woods” by Mary Oliver (never not a good idea), which I’ve been turning over in my mind:

To live in this world you must be able

to do three things:

to love what is mortal;

to hold it against your bones knowing

your own life depends on it;

and, when the time comes to let it go,

to let it go.

Sending you love and care for the week ahead. x