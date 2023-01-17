Are We Having Fun Yet?
An unlikely prescription.
It was recently brought to my attention that I do not have fun.
This observation wasn’t delivered by a judgmental acquaintance or aggrieved spouse, but rather by my doctor, inquiring after the shape of my life over the last few months.
“You know what I’m hearing?” she said, with a look that can only be described as withering. “You don’t have any fun.”
At f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.