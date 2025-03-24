Writing is a curious practice.

There are days when the words flow, and others where the cursor’s blink grows so menacing that the only sensible move is to walk away.

There are times when deadlines, whether contractual or self-imposed, feel thrillingly urgent. Or else, as a working writer once cautioned me, “like having homework for the rest of your life.”

On days when the words won’t come, I’ve found it helps to trick myself into writing something — anything. Just write a piece of nonsense, I think, something no one will ever see. It can be messy or rageful or gobbledygook. Like morning pages, at any hour.

To that end, this week’s letter is a bit of a departure from the usual essay, in that it came about via this sort of trickery. As I push onward with the novel, panic and self-doubt (and distraction and procrastination) lurk around every turn. If this reads like the diary entry of a woman slightly undone by the process, well, that’s because it is.

I am blocked.

Blocked! Blockety-block-blocked.

Not in a digestive sense. Nor an emotional one — I just cycled through a bevy of rather acute feelings (anger, sadness, envy) as served up by the algorithm (via politics, photos of shelter dogs, videos of people who did NOT seem blocked and thus shared freely on the internet).

If anything, I’ve started to wonder if perhaps I feel too much, the emotions as swift and strong as a herd of migrating wildebeest. (Fun fact: a group of wildebeest is called a “confusion.” How appropriate is that?) But feel as I might, I cannot write, cannot put pen to paper, cannot string words together to create something new and different and worthy of consumption. This is especially problematic, as I’ve gone and made that my job.

I’ve developed a bad habit of staring out the window, like a cat. I watch the cars, the people on the sidewalk, the birds in the sky — a soundless landscape unfolding before me like a Richard Scarry picture book. I wonder where everyone is headed, imagine their inner monologues, pen conversations in my mind.

It was always the Richard Scarry corn cob car for me.

I picture the couple arguing over GPS directions, the person practicing the speech they’re about to deliver to their unrequited love, the woman ferrying a carful of miniature poodles named after classic TV characters.

Imaginative? Sure. Writing? No.

When I’ve had enough, I abscond to a coffee shop where I historically get a lot done. But the playlist is straight out of an ex-boyfriend’s car — upbeat, a little techno, a dash of pop, trying just a touch too hard. Said boyfriend only listened to happy music, he once explained, on the first and only occasion when I tried to play deejay. If he listened to sad music, to searching music, to anything that didn’t sound like the soundtrack to helium balloons floating in a jaunty arc across a clear blue sky, it summoned all the uncomfortable emotions simmering just below the surface. And he didn’t like to experience those things, he said. He preferred not to feel anything at all.

The truth hung in the atmosphere. A red flag flapped in the breeze. And yet I stayed for far longer than was advisable, serenaded by Empire of the Sun.

That was years ago, and yet, the coffee shop playlist brings it all back —