Welcome to Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Photo by Andrew Bartholomew

Today’s guest is Anna Pitoniak, a writer and the author of several novels, The Futures, Necessary People, and most recently, Our American Friend (which the New York Times adored and likened to Emily in Paris meets Scandal). The paperback edition just published this week and includes a teaser for her forthcoming spy novel, The Helsinki Affair.

Anna also writes a wonderful newsletter, The Responsible Liar, covering all aspects of writing and the publishing process. If you’re a writer, a book lover, or an admirer of thoughtful musings on the creative process, I recommend it.

Here’s Anna, in her own words.