Hi, friends. I decided to change up the format of this week’s Wednesday issue. They say variety is the spice of life, and as hazy yellow smoke casts the world outside my window in an apocalyptic glow, I’m grasping for a new recipe. (Anyone else?) So, in lieu of the usual interview, I’ll be sharing answers to some of your excellent questions.

But first, I have a pitch for you.

Would you like to participate in Five Big Questions?

My goal with this newsletter has always been to foster a sense of community—a place to be human, where everyone feels welcome and seen. I started these mid-week letters because as much as I love sharing my words with you every Sunday, I craved a space to highlight and celebrate other people, where all of us could experience their wisdom, insights, and recommendations.

Now I want to take it wider. More interviews are in the works, but I’d also love to hear from you. This is such a thoughtful, wonderful community—I always appreciate your comments, thoughts, and feedback. Your recommendations, especially when it comes to books and media, are the best. And I want to learn more about your story and the causes and concerns that move you.