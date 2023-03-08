Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Hannah Levy, a writer and editor who lives in Berkeley, California. In her past lives, Hannah led content marketing and brand strategy for tech companies and served as editor-in-chief of music blog Indie Shuffle. These days, she is the founder and editor of The Rebis, a gorgeous physical magazine and digital newsletter celebrating the connection between tarot and creativity. (The first anthology centers on The Wheel of Fortune.)

As a not-for-profit publication, The Rebis redistributes all proceeds to social justice causes. If you’re interested, you can learn more here.

Here’s Hannah, in her own words.