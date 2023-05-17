Welcome to this week’s edition of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

We’re mixing it up this week, with a special themed issue featuring one of my favorite experts. I’m excited to dive in…

Today’s guest is Jordan Samuel Pacitti, founder and CEO of Jordan Samuel Skin. Before I met Jordan the person, I fell in love with his eponymous products, which I’ve written about a bunch over the years. I am happy to report that the human behind them is just as wonderful.

One of the things I most admire about Jordan is his “less, but better” approach (most days, he uses just two products!), along with his focus on education to find a routine that works for you. I’m also in awe of his career trajectory — he’s a retired professional ballet dancer and licensed esthetician.

Without further ado, here’s Jordan.