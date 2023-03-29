Five Big Questions: Joyce Novacek
Plus something I can't believe I'm sharing.
Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.
Today’s guest is Joyce Novacek, a writer and mother who lives in Fort Collins, Colorado with her husband and two young sons. I first “met” Joyce years ago via the comments section — on Cup of Jo, Instagram, and this newsletter — where her thoughtful, candid nature shines. (You’ll see what I mean in this interview.) I always appreciate the musings she posts on her newsletter and Instagram. And her reading and listening recommendations are invariably on point.
Without further ado, here’s Joyce, in her own words.
