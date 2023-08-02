Five Big Questions: Julie Falatko
Plus a hilarious podcast, a midweek mini-reading, and why no one is "aspiring."
Hello and welcome to today’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.
Today’s guest is the marvelous, an award-winning author of books for children, including Rick the Rock of Room 214, The Great Indoors, Snappsy the Alligator (Did Not Ask to Be in This Book), and many others. She also writes the newsletter Do The Work, about getting creative work done—especially when it’s hard. Julie lives with her family in Maine, where she maintains the Little Free Library in front of their house.
Without further ado, here’s Julie, in her own words.
