Hi, and welcome to Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Katherine Morgan Schafler, a psychotherapist, writer, and speaker based in New York City. She is also the author of The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control, a book I highly recommend.

Today’s installment of Five Big Questions is a bit of a full-circle moment for me, as I wrote (and raved) about The Perfectionist’s Guide in the first installment of this series. It’s a rare book that is not only illuminating, but made me feel seen and sent ripples through various facets of my life.

Here’s Katherine, in her own words.