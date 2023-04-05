Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Leslie Stephens, creator of the newsletter Morning Person, which is routinely in the top ten paid culture publications on Substack. She is currently earning her Master’s in Professional Mental Health Counseling with the intention of treating people struggling with social media addiction and women going through major transitional phases. Last but certainly not least, Leslie is also the author of the forthcoming novel You’re Safe Here, to be published in 2024. (I cannot wait.) She lives in Portland, Oregon with her dog, Toast.

Here’s Leslie, in her own words.