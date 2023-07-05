Hello, and welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Libby DeLana, an award-winning executive creative director, aspiring pilot, avid fly fisherwoman, and mother to two “tall, smart, kind men.”

One day in 2011, Libby decided to go for a walk—outside, every morning, no matter what. It became This Morning Walk, a transformative practice that led her to walk the circumference of the planet (and inspire many others in the process). She is also the author of Do Walk, a beautiful guide to navigating earth, mind, and body, step by step.

An advocate for women’s leadership and a passionate supporter of purpose-driven organizations, Libby is currently on the Board of Directors of BlinkNow and the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, and is an advisor to August.

Last but not least, her Instagram account is among the few I am consistently inspired by—a feast for the eyes, with gorgeous quotes and images from her many adventures.

Without further ado, here’s Libby, in her own words.