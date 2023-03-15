Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Photo by Mark Dust

Today’s guest is the Rev. Lydia Sohn, a writer and minister who lives in Southern California with her family. Her book, Here: A Spirituality of Staying in a Culture of Leaving, will be published next year. Rev. Lydia has also written for places like HuffPost, Medium, CNBC, and Business Insider, as well as on her own wonderful blog. (I always find her essays to be soothing, affirming, and uplifting.) You can read more of her work here.

Here is Lydia, in her own words.