Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Photo by Giulia Giannini McGauran

Today’s guest is Madeleine Dore, a writer, interviewer, and author of the wonderful book I Didn’t Do The Thing Today (which long-time subscribers may find familiar). She also writes the newsletter On Things, which is always packed with treasures to read, ponder, and do. Originally from Melbourne, Madeleine has lived and worked in many places. She is currently in London, pondering her next move.

Here’s Madeleine, in her own words.