Though my work revolves around words, I often find them lacking. Words themselves—no matter how carefully chosen or artfully arranged—are only as good as what they convey, only as powerful as their ability to connect us. Why read or write, except to feel seen, leave a trace, discover we are not alone?

I was reminded of this as I was putting together this week's letter, featuring responses from the first community round of Five Big Questions. It was a surprisingly moving experience. Because though we've never met, it felt like catching up with friends—wise and wonderful ones, at that. I hope you will agree.