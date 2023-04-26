Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Nishant Jain, a former research engineer turned artist, writer, and podcaster. His wonderful newsletter, The SneakyArt Post, features his drawings from around town (secretly captured in a sketchbook), along with ideas and conversations from the SneakyArt Podcast.

Nishant has such an eye for detail; his art always reminds me to pause and take a closer look at the world unfolding around us. (You’ll see what I mean.) He lives in Vancouver, but sketches scenes from the many places he visits.

Without further ado, here’s Nishant, in his own words: