Welcome to Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Rashunda Tramble, a writer and professional tarot reader who’s been reading the cards for over twenty-five years. I always appreciate the wisdom in her words and her honest, approachable videos. Rashunda is the co-author of The Numinous Tarot Guide: A New Way to Read the Cards, a wonderful addition to any library, for new and experienced readers alike. She also writes a monthly newsletter and shares daily, weekly, and monthly tarot offerings (and much more) on her Patreon.

Rashunda has worked in TV and radio in the U.S., as well as marketing and communications in Europe. She is also a member of Mensa and a certified Reiki IV practitioner. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, she currently resides in Switzerland.

Without further ado, here’s Rashunda, in her own words.