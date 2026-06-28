The Magic Hour

The Magic Hour

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Bridget Godwin's avatar
Bridget Godwin
4d

I think I got into tarot because it was fun! And that brought me back to you, who I had been a huge fan of back in the Cup of Jo days. And now your newsletter is fun. Reading it while listening to the rain instead of cleaning the kitchen or unpacking from vacation. Shopping local is fun. Becoming a regular in the bookstores and coffee shops and refillable stores in my town. Lifting heavy is fun. Puppy play dates. I’d love to hear what others find fun too. What a great topic.

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Sandra Ann Miller's avatar
Sandra Ann Miller
4d

Ages ago, I went to the Monterey Bay Aquarium and was told that otters don't do anything that isn't fun. From that moment forward, I decided to otter-fy my life. Sure, we all have to do things that aren't fun, categorically. But we can have fun before and after. I'll still try to force some in during. A dark, dry sense of humor comes in handy in that regard. So does swearing. Stringing together a lyrical line of swear words is never not fun. I sometimes even surprise myself. xo

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