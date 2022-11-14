Not-So-Great Expectations
A short story about a long run.
They say there are three sides to every story — yours, mine, and the truth.
By that same logic, there are also three sides to any situation — what we expect, what actually happens, and how we process it after the fact.
For a long while, I thought this week’s topic was a done deal. This was the week after the marathon. And that was the story I would tell.
…
