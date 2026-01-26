The Magic Hour

James Bailey
3d

What a gift of perspective:

“After mentally hosting too many people I’d never hang out with IRL, I realized what a strange disconnect this was. If I’d never invite them to my home, why was I inviting them into my brain?”

This week’s offering was anything but ordinary. 🙏

Carol M Sullivan's avatar
Carol M Sullivan
3d

As is always the case, help and wisdom appears when we most need it.

I was never so relieved to see 2025 end. My Father passed away in April, and my Mother succumbed to Alzheimers mid-December.

I was my Mother's primary caregiver, and as time went by she required near-constant care. She entered hospice, and passed peacefully at home.

Many people have been or are in similar situations, so I am not claiming to be special.

I feel adrift, with health problems long ignored demanding attention. I am working to establish new routines. Each day runs into another, and I feel no sense of accomplishment despite my to-do lists.

These 5 small things show structure and focus, and a path forward. They are a huge life raft thrown out to drowning souls. I will climb aboard. Thank you.

