The Meanest Words I've Ever Read
Everyone's a critic.
I recently read a novel that I loved.
It was one of those anomalous experiences where I was hooked from page one. I laughed. I cried. I grew irritated when other obligations meant I’d have to step away from reading. It was so enjoyable that I didn’t even feel envious that someone else had written it (which is often how I know I adore something).
As soon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Between a Rock and a Card Place to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.