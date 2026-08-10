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Low Is Where We Meet the Earth
and other things I've learned this summer.
Aug 10
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
262
34
6
July 2026
Cookies for the End of the World
an offering for embracing the moment.
Jul 20
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
235
28
6
June 2026
How to Have Fun
as an adult in a burning world
Jun 28
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
232
16
5
Running in Circles, Peering Under Rocks
the wisdom of rest, the magic of play, and greeting our true selves
Jun 16
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
197
13
5
May 2026
The Life-Changing Magic of Stepping Outside
of your routine, your comfort zone, and ultimately, your own way
May 17
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
106
18
3
How to Get What You Want
The Passion Project, Week Four: Finding the Why
May 4
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
119
10
2
April 2026
It's My Birthday and I'll Be Mindful if I Want To
The Passion Project, Week Three: Being Here Now
Apr 20
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
133
37
3
The Answer Is Within You
The Passion Project, Week Two: Befriending Your Intuition
Apr 12
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
139
36
2
Girl Meets Troll
The Passion Project, Week One: Auditing Limiting Beliefs
Apr 5
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
149
32
2
March 2026
The Passion Project
an experiment in loosening, listening, and living with intention
Mar 30
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
236
47
3
Meet My New Best Friend
On (not) keeping a notebook.
Mar 8
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
159
25
5
Turn, Turn, Turn
Embracing a new point of view.
Mar 1
•
Caroline Cala Donofrio
130
22
5
© 2026 Caroline Cala Donofrio
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