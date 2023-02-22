Between a Rock and a Card Place

Home
Podcast
Sunday Letters
Shelf Help
Five Big Questions
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
Plus a brave and beautiful novel.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
4
Life lessons from a shrimp.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
14
AUDIO: How to Get UnstuckLife lessons from a shrimp.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
Who made me cry, but in a good way.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
1
By which I mean life, not football.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
4
AUDIO: Notes on the GameBy which I mean life, not football.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
Plus a game-changing book and a quote I love.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
11
It's been a long time coming.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
40
AUDIO: I Need to Come CleanIt's been a long time coming.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
2

January 2023

and other ghosts from cell phones past.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
11
AUDIO: The Return of Tall, Hatted Samand other ghosts from cell phones past.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
Perhaps you can relate.
Caroline Cala Donofrio
15
© 2023 Caroline Cala Donofrio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing