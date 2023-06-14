Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Photo by Jessica McCalla

Today’s guest is Nicole Christie, a storyteller in every sense of the word. A former corporate communications lead (not to mention journalist, editor, copywriter, speechwriter, host, improv actor—the list goes on), she is the founder of Tulla Productions, which helps brands connect with audiences through audio, visual, and print stories.

I met Nicole through her wonderful podcast, Here For Me, where I was honored to be a guest earlier this year. (If you missed it, I shared some of the behind-the-scenes here.) She is funny, kind, and a dream to work with. I’m excited for you to meet her!

Without further ado, here’s Nicole, in her own words.