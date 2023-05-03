Welcome to this week’s installment of Five Big Questions, the short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.

Today’s guest is Paco de Leon, a musician who happens to be killer at finance.

Paco is the founder of The Hell Yeah Group, and Hell Yeah, Bookkeeping, dedicated to giving people the tools for better finances. She is also the author (and illustrator!) of Finance for the People, which may be the most readable book ever written on the topic, and host of the Weird Finance podcast. Her free weekly newsletter, the Nerdletter, is a personal favorite.

Because “making contributions to the artist community is pretty much like, my whole thing,” Paco cofounded the non-profit Allies in Arts, with the mission to support artists who identify as womxn, BIPOC, and LGBTQQIA2S — all of whom are underrepresented in creative industries. Last but definitely not least, she is the singer and guitarist in a band called Mister Fantasy. She lives in Los Angeles.

Here’s Paco in her own words: