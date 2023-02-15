Five Big Questions: Tory Henwood Hoen
Who made me cry, but in a good way.
Welcome to Five Big Questions, a short interview series where awesome people share a bit about who they are and what moves them.
Today’s guest is Tory Henwood Hoen, a writer and the author of the debut novel The Arc. (Which you may remember from this past issue, where I praised its brilliance, ingenuity, and wit.) She lives in Brooklyn with her two cats and is determined to finish a draft of her second novel any day now. In the meantime, I’m excited for you to meet her.
Here’s Tory, in her own words.
