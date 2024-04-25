Welcome to the midweek letter, a rotating assortment of personal writing, interviews, recommendations, AMAs, giveaways, and other fun things.

My aim for this newsletter has always been more life than lifestyle. Recommendations are everywhere, and with plenty of people curating all sorts of things (and doing an excellent job!), why add to the chorus?

But every so often, I’ll get a request to share my own recs, and I aim to please. Plus, I must admit, I take great delight in reading about what other people enjoy — especially why they like it — even if the item in question has no use or appeal for me.

To that end, here are 20 random things that bring me joy — from shampoo to notebooks to my go-to gift to a gadget that brings peace of mind. Even if you’re not in the market for, say, a little bag shaped like an anthropomorphic peanut, I hope you’ll enjoy reading.

The little feet, though.

1. Peanut with Feet

I keep a zippered pouch packed with my essentials (keys, lip balm, earbuds, wallet) so I can transfer it from bag to bag without leaving anything behind. For years, I used a little envelope-style pouch. But then I found Peanut with Feet. I can’t tell you how much joy it brings me to see it riding around in my bag, like a jolly little legume stowaway.

If you’d like a pouch of your own, I found seven variations here, and a few others here (the brand is Brunch Brother, if you’d like to search yourself). They also make AirPods cases, laptop sleeves, and other assorted merriment.

Le Pen cup.

2. Colorful pens that make writing fun.

Approximately 70 gazillion years ago when I worked in book publishing, my imprint published the picture book Marcel the Shell with Shoes On by Jenny Slate. One day while Jenny was in the office, she pulled out a Le Pen, which she cited as her favorite. I have no idea if she still feels that way, but I can tell you that I’ve used them ever since. They have a precise tip, don’t bleed through paper, come in a wide array of colors, and last for years.

3. And the MVP (most valuable pen).

I was initially attracted to the design-y bullet pen, when a salesperson held up this little friend. “Trust me,” he said. And though trust doesn’t always come easily to me, I listened. I’m glad I did. It weighs nothing, writes smoothly, and I’m never without it.

Just ran out and must immediately remedy this.

4. It’s a condiment! It’s a snack! It’s dessert! It’s whatever you want it to be.

Granola Butter, how do I love thee? With apple slices, mixed into yogurt, slathered on seeded toast, straight from the jar. I’m partial to the cinnamon roll and cookie dough flavors, though I’ve never met one I didn’t like. It’s nut free, gluten free, soy free, dairy free, vegan, kosher, and top 9 allergen free — so it’s easy to share (but I never want to).